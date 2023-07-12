UK to give Ukraine new $65 million military aid package

The UK and G7 member states will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and over 70 combat and logistics vehicles, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

These programs will be funded through NATO's Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and supported by rehabilitation specialists from across the Alliance, the British government said in a statement.

Previously, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration was "quietly discussing" the possibility of sending Ukraine long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

Western countries have been providing financial, humanitarian, and military support to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022.

The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kyiv, saying they would be regarded as a legitimate military target.

AMK/PR