Iran parliament Speaker urges boosting structure of APA

Ghalibaf made the remarks in a meeting with the heads of parliamentary delegations of the APA on the sidelines of the Assembly's Budget and Planning Committee in Tehran on Tuesday.

The century ahead belongs to Asia, he said, calling on the APA member states to plan and take steps to this end.

Given the international developments, the APA needs to enhance and shake up its structure, he further noted.

He called for further reinforcing ties among parliaments of the member states.

Earlier at the opening ceremony of the meeting, Ghalibaf said that the return of Asia to the center of world politics is one of the most important challenges of the Western-oriented international system.

Also in a meeting with Petr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of the State Duma, he said that Asia can undoubtedly dominate the world in the spheres of economy and politics in this century.

