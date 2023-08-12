  1. World
Somali forces kill 23 al-Shabab terrorists in operation

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Local media in Somalia reported on Saturday that the Solamia government forces killed 23 Al-Shabab terrorists in a planned operation in the south of the country.

The Somali National Armed Forces killed 23 al-Shabab terrorists in a planned operation in the Bay region in the southern part of the country on Saturday, Somali National Television reported, according to the Chinese CGTN TV English website.

The news comes just few days after it was reported that Somali security forces, with support from international partners, killed 25 al-Shabab terrorists in a planned operation in the Hiran region on Tuesday, as reported by state media on Wednesday.

The Somali government has been waging a determined war against al-Shabab militants since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud assumed power in May 2022, according to Xinhua.

