3 Syrian citizens killed in Daraa's terrorist attacks

According to Syrian sources, one of the victims died under torture after being abducted by terrorists.

In another attack, a young man named Mohammad Hassan al-Hariri was killed after being targeted by unknown gunmen in the city of Hirak.

On July 4, four people, including a mother and two children, were martyred in Urum al-Kubrah town in Aleppo's western countryside in an attack launched by terrorist organizations with a rocket shell.

SANA reporter stated that the terrorist organizations positioned in Aleppo's western countryside attacked on Tuesday, with shells, the safe areas in Aleppo's southwestern countryside, one of which fell in Tadil village in Urum al-Kubrah town.

Terrorist groups affiliated with Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organization spread in the villages of Aleppo's western countryside and they attack residential neighborhoods in the city and neighboring areas with shells, which led to the martyrdom and injury of a number of citizens, in addition to damage to the public and private property.

