TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – People of the Iranian capital of Tehran took part in the Eid al-Ghadir 10-km Celebration Party on Friday evening.

Eid al-Ghadir, the day on which Imam Ali (AS) was chosen by God as the successor of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is an Islamic commemorative holiday and is considered to be among the significant holidays of Shi'ite Muslims.