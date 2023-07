TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – On the occasion of Eid Al-Ghadir on Friday, the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) in the holy city of Mashhad was prepared to host a large gathering of people to mark the auspicious day.

The Iranian capital of Tehran is preparing to hold a 10-km-long celebration ceremony on the occasion of Eid al-Ghadir.