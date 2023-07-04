Four killed, two injured in Philadelphia shooting, police say

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department confirmed there were "multiple gunshot victims" but said no further details were immediately available.

Around 8:40 p.m., roughly 10 minutes after shots rang out, police officers reported they had apprehended a male suspect wearing a ballistic vest and had recovered a rifle and handgun in a nearby alleyway, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Both the Inquirer and Philadelphia Television WPVI, an ABC News affiliate, reported two of the people shot were juveniles, but it was not clear whether they were among the dead.

The shooting came a day after two people were shot dead and 28 others injured, about half of them children, in a hail of gunfire at an outdoor neighborhood block party in Baltimore, Maryland. Police said they were still seeking multiple suspects in that shooting.

