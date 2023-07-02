Protesters ram French mayor's home with burning car (+VIDEO)

France has been rocked by a wave of protests following the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old teen during a traffic stop.

Police made 719 arrests nationwide by early Sunday after a mass security deployment, but overall violence appeared to lessen compared to previous nights.

Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun wrote on Twitter that protesters had 'rammed a car' into his home before 'setting a fire' while his family slept. Following the attack, he vowed to 'not back down' and said his 'determination to protect and serve the Republic is greater than ever'.

The fast-spreading chaos is posing a new challenge to President Emmanuel Macron's leadership and exposing deep-seated discontent in low-income neighborhoods over discrimination and lack of opportunity.

Jeanbrun, who is the mayor of the town of L'Hay-les-Roses, slammed the riots on Sunday after his family's home was targeted in the latest demonstration.

Vincent Jeanbrun (pictured) described the attack as an 'attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice'

'Last night a milestone was reached in horror and disgrace,' he wrote. 'My wife and one of my children were injured.

'It was an attempted murder of unspeakable cowardice.'

The protesters targeted his home around 1.30 am while he was at City Hall and his wife was home with their two children, according to his statement which has been translated from French.

Jeanbrun said he does not have 'words strong enough' to describe his emotions following the 'horror' of the attack.

