  1. World
  2. Europe
Jul 2, 2023, 5:30 PM

Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland

Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – More than 100 protesters took to the streets of Lausanne as protests sparked by the killing of a teenager by police in France spread to Switzerland.

Seven people, including six minors aged 15-17, were arrested during the riots, Swiss police said in a statement overnight.

Protesters attacked shops and police forces, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the statement, no injuries were reported during the violent riots.

The protests also spread to Belgium on Thursday where 63 people have been arrested so far.

France has seen a wave of violent protests since a police officer shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27.

MNA/PR

News Code 202708

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News