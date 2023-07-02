Violent protests in France spread to Switzerland

Seven people, including six minors aged 15-17, were arrested during the riots, Swiss police said in a statement overnight.

Protesters attacked shops and police forces, throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to the statement, no injuries were reported during the violent riots.

The protests also spread to Belgium on Thursday where 63 people have been arrested so far.

France has seen a wave of violent protests since a police officer shot dead 17-year-old Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre on June 27.

