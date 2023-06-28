US willing to explore diplomatic paths with Iran: Blinken

Antony Blinken made the remarks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on Wednesday, the AFP reported.

Stating that there is no agreement on the table with Iran, the American top official claimed that Iran should "not take actions that further escalate the tensions" with the United States and in the Middle East.

"There is no agreement in the offing, even as we continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths," Blinken said

Biden administration has claimed that it seeks a diplomatic solution to the revival of the Iran nuclear deal knowns as the JCPOA, from which the previous US president Trump pulled out in May 2018.

Iran and the P4+1 (remaining parties to the nuclear deal or the JCPOA) have held several rounds of talks to revive the JCPOA, mainly in the Austrian capital of Vienna. Iran has insisted that it will fully abide by the deal once the illegal sanctions are removed.

The talks were stalled in September 2022 due to the US refusal to lift the sanctions on Tehran amid the continued indifference of the other Western powers towards Iran's demands.

SKH/IRN85154745