Shoshme border crossing to benfit both Iran, Iraq: governor

The governor of Kermanshah Province in the west of Iran Mohammad Tayeb Sahraei paid an inspection visit to Shoshme border crossing in Paveh Country in the north of the province, where he said that "The opening of this border crossing will strengthen the brotherhood between the people of Iraq and Iran, especially the people of Uramanat and Halabja Province on the Iraqi side of the border in Iraqi Kurdistan region."

Saying that the opening of the Shoshme border crossing happened just before the arrival of Eid al-Adha, Sahraei added that the border facilities will increase on both sides of the border.

"After opening this border, the people of the two provinces can easily travel between the two countries and expand their trade, which will greatly help and be useful for the future of the region," the governor said.

