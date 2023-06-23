Strategic coop among PG states of more importance than before

In a Friday post on his Instagram, Amir-Abdollahian said given the significance of neighboring states in Iran's foreign policy and in line with the promotion of good neighborliness, he recently visited four Persian Gulf countries of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates.

The minister said the four-leg trip came shortly after hosting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and holding fruitful talks in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, the top Saudi diplomat was in Tehran on June 17 on the first visit since the two West Asian powers agreed to restore ties following a seven-year rupture. In addition to the talks with his Iranian counterpart and attending a joint press conference, bin Farhan also held a meeting with President Ebrahim Raeisi.

In his Instagram post, Amir-Abdollahian wrote his discussions with senior officials and his counterparts were “very positive and constructive for all” in the northern and southern parts of the strategic Persian Gulf region.

These “hopeful” negotiations herald “a better, safer and more prosperous” future for the nations who enjoy deep-rooted bonds of amity and affection, he said.

The Iranian foreign minister welcomed an initiative by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the regional countries in New York.

Iran has proposed the idea of forming the "assembly of dialogue and cooperation" with the participation of all the countries in the Persian Gulf, he said, noting that Tehran would provide all its southern neighbors with further details in this regard in the near future.

“A better, safer and more prosperous future is the common right of all our peoples and the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to redouble its efforts in this regard,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

The Iranian foreign minister also posted a tweet in Arabic.

"The realization of growth and development in the region and a bright future for our future generations is not possible except through brotherhood, friendship and cooperation," he stated.

MNA/PressTV