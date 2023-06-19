Chinese president calls for stable US-China relations

Speaking as he addressed Blinken, Xi said that the two superpowers “have had candid and in-depth discussions” and stressed that state-to-state interactions should “always be based on mutual respect and sincerity,” in a video carried by Chinese state television outlet CCTV.

“I hope that, through this visit, Mr. Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations,” the Chinese leader said.

“The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. This is very good,” he added, without disclosing further details.

Blinken’s 35-minute meeting with Xi at the Diaoyutai state guest house ended at 5:09 p.m. local time (5:09 a.m. ET), the State Department said.

Shortly afterwards, Xi said the world needed a “generally stable” China-US relationship, adding that whether the two countries can find the right way to get along “bears on the future of humanity,” Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

The trip by Blinken makes him the highest-level American official to visit China since Biden became US president and the first US secretary of State to make the trip in nearly five years. A meeting with Xi had not been confirmed before Blinken arrived in Beijing, and will likely be seen as a positive sign that talks are going well.

Blinken said US President Joe Biden had asked him to travel to China because “he believes the United States and China have an obligation to responsibly manage our relationship.”

“The United States is committed to doing that,” Blinken said. “It’s in the interest of the United States in the interest of China and in the interest of the world.”

“I appreciate this opportunity to discuss a way forward with you,” Blinken told Xi.

Blinken’s original travel plans for February were disrupted by news of an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over US airspace. The US ultimately shot down the flying object, and tensions between the two countries have since remained high.

