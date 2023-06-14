Syrian soldier seriously injured in fresh Israeli aggression

The regime struck the city from the direction of Syria's Tel Aviv-occupied Golan Heights, the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported early Wednesday.

The airstrikes left one Syrian soldier with "serious injuries and caused some material damage," the report said, citing a Syrian military source.

Syria's air defenses intercepted some of the incoming projectiles, the source added.

The Golan Heights has been under Israeli occupation since 1967, when the regime launched a large-scale war against the regional Arab states, including Syria.

Tel Aviv has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab nation ever since.

The attacks intensified in 2011 when Syria found itself in the grip of rampant foreign-backed militancy and terrorism.

The Tel Aviv regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or those of its allies.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the United Nations over the Israeli assaults, urging the world body's Security Council to take action against Tel Aviv’s crimes.

The occupying regime has even been using the territory to provide safe passage and medical treatment for the anti-Syria Takfiri terrorists, who would flee there from the Syrian military's counter-terrorism operations.

