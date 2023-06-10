Raeisi, Macron agreed on roadmap for Iran-France engagement

Deputy Head of Iran's Presidential Office for political affairs Mohammad Jamshidi on Saturday announced on his Twitter account that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has held a telephone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron.

"French President Macron called Dr. Raeisi today & they spoke for 90 min. Macron stressed he wants engagement with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Jamshidi wrote.

The two sides discussed how to promote relations, especially regarding ongoing negotiations and regional developments, he said adding, "They agreed on a roadmap for engagement."

