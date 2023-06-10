  1. Politics
Jun 10, 2023, 4:45 PM

Raeisi, Macron agreed on roadmap for Iran-France engagement

Raeisi, Macron agreed on roadmap for Iran-France engagement

TEHRAN, Jun 10 (MNA) – Referring to the phone conversation between Raeisi and his French counterpart, the Deputy Head of Iran's Presidential Office for political affairs said that they agreed on a roadmap for engagement between Iran and France.

Deputy Head of Iran's Presidential Office for political affairs Mohammad Jamshidi on Saturday announced on his Twitter account that Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi has held a telephone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron.

"French President Macron called Dr. Raeisi today & they spoke for 90 min. Macron stressed he wants engagement with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Jamshidi wrote.

The two sides discussed how to promote relations, especially regarding ongoing negotiations and regional developments, he said adding, "They agreed on a roadmap for engagement."

RHM/FNA14020320000781

News Code 201781
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News