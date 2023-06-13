Israeli regime army raids Jenin after 4 of its troops injured

The Israeli regime military said on Tuesday that after apparent Palestinian gunmen targeted a motorist in the West Bank shooting attack west of Jenin, they opened fire at a military vehicle, injuring three more. All four are said to be in moderate condition, the regime media claimed.

After the suspected Palestinian attack, the Israeli regime sent a large number of its troops to the area, near the village of Yabed, the regime's military said, according to local media.

Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials said that a young man was martyred during the Israeli military raid in the Balata refugee camp near Nablus.

According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, the man was named Fares Hashash, 19.

The Palestinian ministry further said he was shot in the chest, abdomen, and lower body.

