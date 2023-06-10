Israeli forces attack anti-settlement protesters across WB

The protests broke out across various locations in the West Bank, namely the northern cities of Nablus and Qalqilya as well as the southern city of al-Khalil (Hebron), on Friday, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported.

The troops' attacks on the rallies led to clashes between the forces and the protesting Palestinians.

The Israeli troops deployed live rounds, rubber-coated steel bullets, teargas canisters and sound grenades to quell the demonstrations, injuring dozens of Palestinians.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the regime's occupation of the West Bank in 1967.

The international community views the settlements as illegal under international law and the Geneva Conventions due to their construction on the occupied territory.

Tel Aviv has stepped up its efforts at expanding the illegal settlements since late December when Benjamin Netanyahu staged a comeback as the regime's prime minister at the head of a cabinet of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties.

Back in February, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an end to the Israeli regime's settlement activities, stressing the illegality of all of the structures set up by the occupying regime on the Palestinian territory.

The regime’s unabated construction campaign comes while the Palestinians have historically demanded that the West Bank serve as part of their future state with East al-Quds, which is located inside the territory, as its capital.

