Jun 9, 2023, 8:00 PM

Iran women's football team climb 6 places in FIFA rankings

TEHRAN, Jun 09 (MNA) – The national Iranian women's football team have moved up six places in the latest rankings released by the world football governing body (FIFA) on Friday.

The FIFA on Friday, June 9 released its latest ranking of women's national football teams in the world, according to which Iran's national women's team have ranked 60th in the world with 1409.89 points, moving up 6 places as compared to the last rankings.

Led by Maryam Azmoun, the Iranian women have ranked above the teams of Greece, Turkey and Uruguay.

In Asia, the teams of Australia, Japan, China, South Korea and Vietnam are in the first to fifth places in the FIFA rankings, while Iran's national women's team are in the 12th place.

The team of the USA, Germany, Sweden, England, France, Spain, Canada, Brazil, Holland and Australia are standing first to tenth in the world rankings, respectively.

