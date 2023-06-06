US plans to give Ukraine $37 m to improve cyber security

According to the statement, US and Ukrainian officials met in Tallinn, Estonia on June 1 to discuss cyber policy issues, and the US delegation "reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to support Ukraine’s cyber defense," TASS reported.

"The United States is working with Congress to deliver an additional $37 million in cyber assistance to Ukraine, which would bring the total to $82 million since February 2022, and over $120 million since 2016," the statement said.

"This support has helped to strengthen Ukraine’s capacity to detect, deter, and respond to cyber incidents and threats, and has provided support to protect critical networks and digital infrastructure."

The officials "shared their perspectives on the role of cybersecurity in Ukraine’s long-term digital development," according to the statement.

Participants also "exchanged views on future US-Ukraine collaboration on cyber issues."

AMK/PR