The PDMA in the state of Punjab said that three women and a child died in the cities of Lahore, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, and Faisalabad as a result of flooding.



Heavy rains started in northern India on July 8 and have since caused flooding in central Pakistan.



According to NDTV, over 40 people have died in northern India amid heavy rains and landslides.

SD/PR