Shooting in New Mexico leaves at least 8 killed, injured

The extent of injuries in the shooting in the town of Red River was unavailable. New Mexico State Police said one of the survivors was flown to Denver for treatment.

"I can confirm 3 dead and 5 injured," Red River Mayor Linda Calhoun said. One person died at the hospital, she said.

In a video interview with the Questa Del Rio News, Calhoun said the shooters have been apprehended in the incident, which involved motorcycle gang members. Calhoun later confirmed those details to NBC News.

State police did not provide any information about arrests or who may have been involved. Police said the scene is secure and there is "no ongoing threat to public safety."

The gunfire happened about 5 p.m. on the town's Main Street, near two retail stores, Calhoun said.

State police said earlier in the evening that it was investigating a shooting in the town.

