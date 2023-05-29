Iran sheltering 63% of Afghan refugees

Iran is home to 63% of refugees from Afghanistan, Iran’s deputy justice minister said in a seminar on the support system for children on Monday.

The Islamic Republic is seeking to accommodate the individuals with due respect, Ali Kazemi added.

The official urged the international bodies to assist in this regard as part of its humanitarian duty

A large number of refugees have come to Iran as a result of war, persecution, and natural disasters.

Different legal protections have been provided for non-Iranian children residing in the country, he pointed out.

Regardless of color, race, nationality, ethnicity, religion, language, gender, or family status, all children in Iran enjoy equality, justice and non-discriminatory addressing their problems, he underlined.

TM/IRN85125516