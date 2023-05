President of the West Asian Weightlifting Federation Mustafa Saleh Al-Mahdi, in a letter to Iran’s federation, hailed the capacity and capability of the Islamic Reoublic of Iran in holding the big event.

The precise date of the sporting event will be announced later.

The previous edition of the Men’s West Asian Weightlifting Championship was held in Qatar in the early January 2023.

TM/FNA14020308000676