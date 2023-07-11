Masked men set fire to major market in Mexico, killing nine

“Nine people lost their lives, eight of them at the site and one more in a hospital,” a statement from the State of Mexico’s prosecutor said, AlJazeera reported.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, and a suspect was not immediately named.

Three of the dead appeared to be under 18, but identifications were still pending, according to prosecutors.

The market in Toluca where the attack occurred is the second largest in Mexico, with approximately 26,000 daily visitors.

AMK/PR