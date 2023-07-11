  1. World
Jul 11, 2023

Masked men set fire to major market in Mexico, killing nine

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – A group of masked men has carried out a deadly attack on a market in the central Mexican city of Toluca, discharging their guns before setting the location on fire, according to authorities.

“Nine people lost their lives, eight of them at the site and one more in a hospital,” a statement from the State of Mexico’s prosecutor said, AlJazeera reported.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Monday, and a suspect was not immediately named.

Three of the dead appeared to be under 18, but identifications were still pending, according to prosecutors.

The market in Toluca where the attack occurred is the second largest in Mexico, with approximately 26,000 daily visitors.

