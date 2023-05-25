  1. Politics
Nasrallah delivers speech on Resistance and Liberation Day

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah is delivering a televised speech on Thursday evening to commemorate Resistance and Liberation Day.

At the start of his speech, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed the sacrifices made by the Resistance martyrs, injured, prisoners and fighters which contributed to the liberation victory.

He underscored the role of the other Lebanese and Palestinian resistance factions in addition to the role of the Lebanese Army.

The Hezbollah chief also greeted the Islamic Republic of Iran and Syria in supporting the Resistance to achieve the liberation victory.

According to Hezbollah's Al-Manar TV English-language website, on May 25, 2000, the Israeli occupation army concluded its withdrawal from the majority of Lebanese territories, with the exception of Shebaa Farms and KfarShuba Hills. This withdrawal was prompted by the significant losses inflicted upon the Israeli army as a result of successful strikes by the Resistance.

This item is being updated...

