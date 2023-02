The competition hosted prestigious fencers from all over the world in sabre in Warsaw.

Farzad Baher from Iran could steal the show at the world tournament and stand in eighth place.

Ali Pakdaman, Mohammad Rahbari, and Mohammad Fotouhi were other Iranian fencers in the tournament.

The World Cup competition "For Wolodyjowski's Saber" returned to Warsaw after a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

