4 killed, 27 injured in Pakistan demos over Imran Khan arrest

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by paramilitary troops who smashed their way into a courthouse in Islamabad, the Economic Times reported.

Following the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, a large number of his supporters poured into the streets and attacked several governmental and military centers in different cities of the country.

The Pakistan Police have also arrested hundreds of Imran Khan supporters.

Khan became prime minister in 2018 and was ousted in a 2022 non-confidence vote.

SKH/PR