Non-bailable arrest warrant issued against former Pakistan PM

On Monday, March 13, a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Pakistan Tahrik-e-Insaf leader and Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in a case pertaining to threatening District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry while addressing a public meeting on 20th August 2022 in Islamabad, OpIndia reported.

According to reports, a police team from Islamabad flew by helicopter to Lahore to arrest PTI Chairman Imran Khan after the court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Notably, Imran Khan was expected to appear in court today. Nevertheless, Imran Khan submitted a plea to be excused from the court, citing security concerns. The court, however, rejected Imran Khan’s plea and issued an arrest warrant, as per a report by Geo News.

Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim ordered that the former prime minister be arrested and brought before the court by March 29.

In August last year, Imran Khan held a political rally in solidarity with his special assistant Shahbaz Gill, alleging that he was being tortured in custody. Imran Khan’s Chief of Staff was arrested on sedition charges for making comments against the army. During that speech, Imran Khan allegedly threatened judge Zeba Chaudhry, saying she should “prepare herself as the action would be taken against her”.

Immediately after the remark, Imran Khan was booked under several sections of the Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR against him, including 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 189 (threat of injury to public servant), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

