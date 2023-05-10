Iran parl. speaker holds talks with Iraqi justice chief

During the meeting, Ghalibaf called for expanding the cooperation between Iran and Iraq in the judicial field including prisoner exchange.

The Iranian parliament speaker also thanked the Iraqi side for approving the law criminalizing the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf called for pursuing the case of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Ghalibaf also called for facilitating the banking exchanges between the two countries.

Zidan, for his part, thanked Iran for standing by Iraq in fighting against ISIL terrorists.

Speaking about the case of the martyrdom of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the Iraqi official stressed that Baghdad will pursue the case and prosecute all those who were directly and indirectly involved in that crime.

Considering the West's anti-Iran actions illegal, Zidan said that the ill-wishers will not succeed in achieving their goals against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides also discussed facilitating the activity of Iranian and Iraqi businessmen and economic activists.

The Iraqi official arrived in Tehran on Tuesday with the aim of expanding judicial and legal relations between Tehran and Baghdad.

Zaidan also met and held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday night.

