2 dangerous ISIL chieftains killed in S Syria

The competent authorities in Daraa province have eliminated two of the most dangerous leaders of the ISIL terrorist organization, according to SANA.

The terrorists had carried out assassinations, planted explosive devices, and launched repeated attacks on civilians and military personnel in Daraa City.

The source noted that the units of the Syrian Arab Army and the competent authorities are continuing with all efforts to eliminate all forms of chaos and terrorism in Daraa Province.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

MNA/PR