Deadly tornadoes leave 1 dead, hospitalizing 28 in US

The Midwest is waking up to devastation this morning inflicted by around 43 tornadoes across six states, according to preliminary reports from the Storm Prediction Center, Mail Online reported.

As of Friday evening, three people were confirmed dead in Arkansas, bringing the death toll to four, while hundreds more were injured.

The storm is expected to move east this weekend, with a tornado watch issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.

It comes after the only major trauma center in Arkansas - the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital - declared a level-1 mass casualty alert after a tornado struck Little Rock early Friday.

Dramatic scenes saw cars flipped over, roofs smashed and trees toppled across the South and Midwest while tens of thousands were left without power in Arkansas and Missouri.

The Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, saw its roof cave in at around 7.55pm local time when 260 people were inside. The concert-goers had gathered to see the heavy metal band Morbid Angel.

Fire chief Shawn Schadle told reporters 28 people were taken to hospital with five in serious condition.

MNA/PR