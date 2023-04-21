3 dead in Oklahoma as tornadoes hit the state

The McClain County Sheriff's Office confirmed two deaths and said in a Facebook post that crews were responding to reports of injuries and people trapped in their shelters. A third death was confirmed by the office and the governor on Thursday morning, according to NBC.

"Last night, severe weather devastated parts of Shawnee & Cole and three of our fellow Oklahomans lost their lives. As we come together in prayer for all those affected, we’re working diligently to assess the damage and restore our communities," Gov. Kevin Stitt tweeted.

Residents of Cole, a town in McClain County about 25 miles south of Oklahoma City, were told to take shelter immediately Wednesday evening. The county's emergency management agency said at 7:39 p.m. that a dangerous tornado was over the town.

The tornado that hit Cole was rated an EF3 with peak winds between 150 and 155 mph, the National Weather Service in Norman said Thursday after conducting storm damage surveys.

Tornadoes that hit in the area of the city of Shawnee, and at Etowah have been rated as EF2, the weather service said.

Helicopter video from NBC affiliate KFOR of Oklahoma City showed destroyed homes in and around Cole, a town of around 620.

Over 50 homes were affected, the sheriff's office said.

The weather service on Wednesday had forecast a chance of severe thunderstorms, as well as tornadoes, in parts of the Great Plains because of a cold front.

