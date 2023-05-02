Iranian-Islamic identity revival among children pivotal duty

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a host of teachers and Education Ministry officials on Tuesday morning at Imam Khomeini Hossainieh on the occasion of National Teachers' Day on May 2.

The 12th day of Ordibehesht, the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on May 2, has been designated as Teachers' Day in Iran to commemorate the martyrdom of Ayatollah Morteza Motahari, an Iranian cleric, philosopher, lecturer, and politician who was assassinated on May 1, 1979.

The Leader commemorated Ayatollah Motahhari, saying he was a true teacher as he possessed all the characteristics expected of teachers in Iranian schools and universities.

“He had knowledge; he had committed; he was precise; he had discipline and order in his work. And thank God, his martyrdom was also a blessing for the country,” he noted.

“He himself reached high positions (martyrdom) and his works gained a place in the hearts of the society as a result of this martyrdom. I recommend that his writings and prepared lectures be read carefully, especially by teachers,” he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei also drew attention to the issue of language, nationality and flag as an essential issue. The Leader said reviving the feeling of “Iranian-Islamic identity and national personality” in the intelligent youths of the country is a “fundamental” duty.

“We must revive Iranian and Islamic identity and national character in the children of the country."

“Language, nationality and flag are among the basic and important issues. A student should be proud of being Iranian, which indeed is a source of pride,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also thanked Iranian teachers for their noble endeavors despite all the problems they face, especially in deprived areas. The teacher, he added, is in fact the architect of the country’s future.

Ayatollah Khamenei advised teachers to consider their pupils as their children. “During the lessons, promote faith, goodness, and decent human qualities in the students through your behavior, deeds, and words. Suppose they are your own children.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he called for measures to strengthen public schools, so that those who do not have enough financial resources would be able to receive proper education.

MNA/