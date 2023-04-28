  1. Politics
President Raeisi to visit Syria next week: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – A Syrian newspaper reported that the president of Iran will go to Syria next week in order to meet and hold talks with his Syrian counterpart and sign several economic agreements.

The Syrian newspaper "Al-Watan" newspaper reported on Friday that the Iranian president Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi, will visit Damascus next Wednesday.

This Syrian newspaper, quoting informed sources, wrote that during a two-day trip to Damascus, the Iranian president will hold talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad about strengthening the strategic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the economic field.

The report also said that in the meeting between Iranian and Syrian delegations, a large number of agreements and memoranda of cooperation in the economic field will be signed by the two sides.

The Lebanese newspaper "Al-Akhbar" also confirmed this report and quoted informed sources writing that the issue of resistance, along with economic issues, will be among the issues that will be discussed during Raeisi's trip.

This is while the Russian news agency "Sputnik" recently reported that Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will leave for Syria next week.

The official sources of Syria, including the official news agency of that country-SANA- have not yet reacted to this news.

