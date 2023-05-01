  1. World
May 1, 2023

Nurses across England strike in biggest walkout so far

TEHRAN, May. 01 (MNA) – Cancer nurses will be on strike for the first time on Monday as a union head suggested that industrial action could last for years.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in more than 100 NHS trusts are carrying out a 28-hour strike that ends at midnight on Tuesday.

Health leaders warned that the third strike in six months by the union will have a “very significant impact” on patients.

But in an interview on Sunday, Pat Cullen, RCN general secretary, said strikes could go on for years unless the Government changes its approach.

The union agreed at the last minute to provide more nurses for emergency departments and intensive care wards, The Telegraph reported.

However, no exemptions have been made for cancer services, meaning staff from those wards will walk out for the first time in the union’s history.

The escalated action differs from the RCN's previous strikes when cancer care was protected.

