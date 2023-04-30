65 evacuated Iranian nationals retuned home from Sudan

The Public Relations Department of the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday said that the final step of the evacuation of the 65 Iranian nationals was completed as they safely entered Iran early in the morning.

A delegation from Iran's Foreign Ministry welcomed Iranian nationals at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport, it noted.

It added that the nationals were first transferred from Khartoum to Port Sudan, then to the Saudi city of Jeddah, and ultimately to Iran.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani thanked Saudi Arabia and the Sudanese government for their assistance in evacuating Iranian nationals from Khartoum during the recent conflicts in the African country.

"From the beginning of the unrest in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (of Iran) seriously put the issue of removing 65 Iranian nationals living in this country on the agenda, and after making the necessary arrangements, the safe transfer of Iranian nationals from Khartoum to Port Sudan and then their departure and dispatch to the Jeddah port took place," Kan'ani said.

Saying that necessary arrangements have been made to transfer the 65 Iranians from Saudi Arabia to Iran, the senior Iranian diplomat added that in this regard, the effective cooperation of Saudi Arabia and the assistance of the Sudanese government were helpful, which deserves appreciation and thanks.

The conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, which jointly led the October 2021 coup in the country, has intensified in recent months.

