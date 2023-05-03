OIC to hold emergency meeting on Sudan

The meeting will be held at the request of Saudi Arabia, the current president of the OIC summit, Asharq Al-awsat reported.

The meeting will be held at the OIC’s headquarters in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah.

OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha said the emergency meeting reflects the interest of member countries in the developments in Sudan and their keenness on its stability and security.

He reiterated his call for a permanent ceasefire in Sudan and the need for dialogue to safeguard security, protect the people and resume the political process.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council.

On April 15, clashes between the two structures erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum and continued despite an earlier ceasefire.

