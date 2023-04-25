Iran oil production in Persian Gulf to increase

Pouya Ma’arefi, the director of the Resalat oil field development project, said the drilling rig was installed adjacent to the DP-R1 platform.

The first stage of the development and maintenance project of the Resalat oil field is aimed at increasing crude oil production by 11,000 barrels, added the director, explaining, “To this end, the manufacturing of a new wellhead platform, cabling, pipelaying, repairing and updating R1 platform, drilling four new wells, and two redrilling operations have been planned.”

Some part of the production project has been implemented as the drilling rig has been installed and the drilling of two new wells and the redrilling of a well have ended, said Ma’arefi, continuing that the remaining operations, including the installation of the new platform and the rig, will be carried out.

According to him, the contractor started building the legs of Resalat field’s wellhead platform in Khorramshahr, southwestern Iran, last month.

MNA/PR