UN Security Council to hold meeting on Palestine: report

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is to chair the UN Security Council meeting on April 25.

The meeting will address the ongoing situation in the occupied territories in Palestine.

Riyad al-Maliki, Foreign Minister of Palestine will deliver a speech during the session.

According to Palestinian news outlets, Israeli forces stormed the Bab al-Rahma prayer area on Saturday and inflicted great damage inside, as Muslim worshipers were celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

The Israeli troops also assaulted Palestinian youths, who were on their way to perform the Eid prayers, beating them with sticks near the Lions’ Gate in occupied al-Quds.

Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and the Islamic Jihad have condemned the Israeli acts of violence and vowed to defend their sanctities in the face of the regime’s assaults.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli authorities imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque. Amid heightened tensions with Palestinian worshipers, Israeli settlers also pressed ahead with their frequent incursions and provocative rituals at the holy site.

