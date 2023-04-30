At least 3 injured in Sweden shooting

Police launched a search operation in the Skallberget area of Vasteras on early April 30 following a shooting incident that left at least three people wounded, crisis24.com reported.

It added that details of the shooting as yet remain unclear; however, officials will likely provide updates over the coming hours.

Authorities are maintaining a heightened security posture and have cordoned off the impacted area.

Security personnel may expand the scope of the operation and/or institute enhanced security measures, such as roadblocks, depending on the severity of the perceived threat. Localized transport disruptions are likely until police conclude their operation.

Vasteras is located approximately 90 km (56 miles) northwest of Stockholm.

AMK/PR