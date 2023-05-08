Iranian pistachio exported to 57 countries

A total of 56,298 tons of pistachio worth $405.04 million were exported from Iran in the financial year 2022-23, registering a 58.4% and 55.7% fall in terms of weight and value respectively compared with the year before.

Russia with 7,329 tons of imports was the top export destination for Iranian pistachio during the period. India with 7,139 tons came next, followed by Iraq, the UAE, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Germany, Turkey and Tajikistan, respectively, Finacial Tribune reported.

Iranian pistachio was exported to 57 countries during the period.

Iran’s pistachio exports have been on the decline since fiscal 2007-08 when exports reached 265,000 tons.

MNA/PR