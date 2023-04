Sajjad Mashayekhi and Arsalan Kazemi bannered the home team's 11-0 finishing kick that took the wind out of the visitors' sails, making sure to close it out strong as they applied the lessons from that Game 2 defeat exactly a week ago in Baghdad.

They won the series 2-1 to earn the right to face Gorgan in the semis. The long-time Iranian foes will start their WASL rivalry next Thursday.

MNA/TT