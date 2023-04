The balance of power has changed in favor of the Palestinian nation, and the unity n the Resistance Front could be seem more evidently much better than any other time, Kana'ni wrote in Persian on his Twitter account on Thursday.

And such unity is a the result of the endeavors of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander who was martyred by the US army in Iraq in January 2020, the spokesman underlined.

RHM/