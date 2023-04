Inarejos, 38, was planned to arrive in Iran on Saturday.

Previously, the Spanish football manager has been in charge of Saudi Arabia’s Al Shabab.

The team’s previous coach Hamid Motahhari was fired because he could not meet the club’s expectations in Iran’s Pro League.

On the 16-team table of Iran's League, Nassaji Mazandaran FC stand in the 12th place.

