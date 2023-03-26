  1. Sports
Mar 26, 2023, 1:41 PM

Iran beat Uzbekistan at 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship

Iran beat Uzbekistan at 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Iran qualified for semifinals round of the 2023 Asian Water Polo Championship after defeating Uzbekistan 18-8 on Saturday.

The national Iraain team ot Team Melli, as it is called inside Iran, will play Thailand on Sunday, while China meet Kazakhstan.

Iran had previously defeated Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and the Philippines.

The Championship started on March 22 in Singapore and will run until March 27.

The eight men and four women teams will compete over the course of the next five days to qualify for May’s World Aquatics Water Polo World Cup – Division 2 Qualifier in Berlin. Only the top four men’s and top two women’s teams will make the cut.

MNA

News Code 198818

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News