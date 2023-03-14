  1. World
US-led coalition base in E Syria comes under rocket attacks

TEHRAN, Mar. 14 (MNA) – Two rockets targeted the base of the US-led coalition in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zur province on Monday.

“Two 107mm rockets targeted Coalition Forces east of Deir ez-Zur, Syria, today at approximately 9 pm local time in Syria,” read a statement from the coalition’s Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant (SOJTF-Levant).

“Attacks of this kind place Coalition Forces, Partner Forces, and the civilian populace at risk and undermines the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” SOJTF-Levant spokesperson Jonathan Ferrer said. 

No casualties or material damages have been reported, according to a statement from the force. 

