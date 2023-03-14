US-led coalition base in E Syria comes under rocket attacks

“Two 107mm rockets targeted Coalition Forces east of Deir ez-Zur, Syria, today at approximately 9 pm local time in Syria,” read a statement from the coalition’s Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force – Levant (SOJTF-Levant).

“Attacks of this kind place Coalition Forces, Partner Forces, and the civilian populace at risk and undermines the hard-earned stability and security of Syria and the region,” SOJTF-Levant spokesperson Jonathan Ferrer said.

No casualties or material damages have been reported, according to a statement from the force.

MNA/PR