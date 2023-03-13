6,600 foreign nationals killed in earthquakes, Turkey says

"The death toll currently stands at 48,448. There are 6,600 foreign nationals among those killed in the earthquakes. Most of them are our Syrian brothers and sisters," he noted, according to TASS.

According to Soylu, the Turkish authorities plan to set up container camps in earthquake-stricken areas that will be able to accommodate over 115,500 families.

Earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 7.6 on the Richter scale struck Turkey’s Kahramanmaras province in the country’s southeast on February 6. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 11 Turkish provinces, as well as in neighboring countries, including Syria.

RHM/PR