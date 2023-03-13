IRGC receives new vessels with laser-guided missiles (+VIDEO)

During the ceremony held on Thursday, new high-speed vessels joined the IRGC Navy, which had a different design from the previous vessels and were equipped with laser-guided missiles instead of rockets.

In addition, a new generation of IRGC speed vessels equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of 180 km was also unveiled.

In the ceremony, for the first time, the Zolfaghar high-speed boat with the ability to fire 'Nawab' air defense missiles joined the IRGC Navy. Therefore, the IRGC became the first owner of high-speed boats with the ability to carry air defense missiles in the world.

The supply ship 'Martyr Mahdavi' was also among the new vessels that joined the IRGC Navy. With a length of 240 meters, the vessel can carry two Mi17 helicopters, various types of drones and high-speed vessels, and is also equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles.

