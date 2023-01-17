Iran snooker star to face champion of Masters 2023

Iranian athlete is set to face Judd Trump at the 2023 World Grand Prix.

Trump has recently claimed his second Masters’ title after edging a nail-biting classic with Mark Williams 10-8.

Earlier on January 9, Vafaei defeated the top player Mark Selby from England who is the second-best snooker in the world.

The event is contested by the top 32 players on the one-year ranking list.

The 2023 World Grand Prix begins on Monday, January 16 with the final on Sunday, January 22.

The event will take place at the home of National Hunt horse racing in Cheltenham, England.

