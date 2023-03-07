  1. Politics
Grossi relected as AEAI Director General

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Rafael Grossi has been reportedly elected as the AEA Director General for another 4 years.

IAEA Board of Governors extends Rafael #Grossi's mandate by another four years, the Twitter account of Al Mayadeen wrote in breaking news, quoting AlMayadeen's envoy.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi assumed office on 3 December 2019.

Grossi is a diplomat with more than 35 years of experience in the fields of non-proliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentine Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based International Organizations.

