Grossi relected as AEAI Director General

IAEA Board of Governors extends Rafael #Grossi's mandate by another four years, the Twitter account of Al Mayadeen wrote in breaking news, quoting AlMayadeen's envoy.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi assumed office on 3 December 2019.

Grossi is a diplomat with more than 35 years of experience in the fields of non-proliferation and disarmament. In 2013, he was appointed Ambassador of Argentina to Austria and Argentine Representative to the IAEA and other Vienna-based International Organizations.

